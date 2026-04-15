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Car crashes into Brooklyn Park congregate care facility, 1 arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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One person was arrested early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, after a car crashed into a congregate care facility.

The car rammed into the bedroom of the facility on the 7600 block of Regent Avenue North shortly after 3 a.m., according to Brooklyn Park police. 

By the time officers arrived, gas was leaking and all the occupants needed to be evacuated. 

The fire department and CenterPoint Energy were able to shut off the leak, police say.

A resident and the suspected driver of the car were both treated for minor injuries. The suspected driver was then arrested, police say.

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