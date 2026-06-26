Driver was under the influence when he fatally struck bicyclist in Minneapolis, charges say

A 24-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of being under the influence and fatally hitting a bicyclist in an April crash along Hiawatha Avenue.

The man was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to charging documents, the bicyclist was "thrown a considerable distance" after the driver struck him with his car. The cyclist, who was in his 50s, died later at the hospital.

Police officers at the scene could smell alcohol coming from the man and conducted a field test. Charges say the man's blood alcohol content registered at .086; the state limit is .08.

Documents say the man admitted to driving over the speed limit and said he was looking down to adjust his climate controls before the collision.

A toxicology report also indicated that there was delta-9 THC and cocaine in the man's blood, the complaint states. Two hours after the crash, his ethyl alcohol concentration was .057.