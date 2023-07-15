Camden Collective food bank seeks help expanding service

As food prices remain high, a food bank in North Minneapolis will soon be able to serve even more families.

The Camden Collective used a grant to repurpose its old space, adding new refrigerators and food storage.

They plan to open the new food shelf but first need to hire more staff.

Right now, we're told they serve up to 200 families every Saturday. That will soon expand to Tuesdays and Thursdays, as more families are in need.

"The demand just keeps going up, so we have the ability to serve more and more people with our new space as long as we keep getting the funding to keep growing," executive director Anna Gerdeen said.

You can donate or learn more about the weekly food shares on the Camden Collective's website.