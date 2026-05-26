Reward offered in suspected arson in Cambridge that destroyed home of veteran's family

Authorities north of the Twin Cities are asking the public for help solving a suspected arson that left a family of seven without a home.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the fire occurred on the 32900 block of Hilary Circle Northeast in Cambridge, Minnesota, on May 6.

Taylor Wilken

The Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify and apprehend the suspect. Anyone with information can call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the Isanti County Sheriff's Office tip line at 763-691-2426.

While authorities have not shared information about the suspect, on May 11 the sheriff's office did post a picture on social media of "a male individual who may have information" about the fire.

A potential witness to the suspected arson. Isanti County Sheriff's Office

According to an online fundraiser, the Wilken family — Travis, Taylor and their five children — lost their home in the fire.

Taylor Wilken said on social media that her husband, who the fundraiser said is a Marine Corps veteran, and his service dog were inside the house when the fire was set from the outside.

WCCO has reached out to the Isanti County sheriff for more information.

Cambridge is about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.