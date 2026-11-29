Reserve Michael Cooper scored a career-high 24 points with the help of six 3-pointers and California beat previously-unbeaten Minnesota 66-54 on Saturday.

Cooper — a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard — also tied a team-high six rebounds with 6-foot-9 Jake Wilkins who was the only other Cal (6-2) player in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Cooper went 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range while the rest of the Bears shot 0 of 9 from beyond the arc. Cal still outshot Minnesota 45% to 38%.

Kyan Evans was the lone Minnesota (7-1) player in double-digit scoring with 15 points.

Cooper made consecutive 3s in a 42-second span to give Cal a 54-48 lead with 7 1/2 minutes left and the Golden Bears led for the remainder.

Cal built its first double-digit lead when Nojus Indrusaitis made two foul shots with 8:14 left before halftime to make it 24-13. The Golden Bears led 36-32 at halftime.

The last time the Golden Gophers started 7-0 was the 2021-22 season. They went finished with a 13-17 record.

Cal: Travels to Utah to take on the Utes on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Starts Big Ten Conference play when it heads to Michigan St. to face the 11th-ranked Spartans on Wednesday.