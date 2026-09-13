Byron Murphy on setting goals for Vikings season, guiding rookie players

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy is about to start another NFL season. A Week 1 rivalry game against the Packers provides more than enough motivation.

"It's just football at the end of the day," said Murphy. "We got some younger guys that came in calling me the OG, so it felt a little bit different. It's been a blessing. Going on year eight. It's just football. But obviously it's a new year, new team. I'm excited for this year."

Minnesota has filled out the back of their secondary with rookie defensive backs. Safeties Jacob Thomas and Jakobe Thomas. Cornerbacks Zemaiah Vaugh and Charles Demmings. The latter, the biggest character of them all.

"Some dogs. Some funny guys," said Murphy. "We've got some characters out there for sure. We've got some guys that came in locked in. Coming to work every single day. Catching up on the defense, quick and fast out there, making plays."

But in this defense, the youth cedes to experience. None more experienced that safety Harrison Smith who just announced he was returning to the team last week.

"Definitely got some questions like 'is Harry coming back?' I kinda wanted to let that question chill. Let him do his thing. But he knows we wanted him back," said Murphy. "Obviously, to have a vet like that enter the room again, bring all that knowledge to the young guys, but even us, we're gonna ask some questions still because Harry's played a lot of ball. When I got the news I was in the house jumping around. I tweeted, 'I'm so turnt right now.' I was literally dancing. Excited to have him back. Obviously, a guy like that, it just feels good to play with someone like that."

The Vikings have a new quarterback. Murphy entered the league with Kyler Murray in 2019, both rookies for the Arizona Cardinals.

"You go back to his high school days, he's been a winner all his life," said Murphy. "When we first got to the Cardinals together, you just see he wants to go win. That's the biggest thing I took. That's my brother. Just to see how much he wanted to win, that's a big thing for me. He's a competitor. He's gonna go out there and compete. Sunday's gonna be exciting. I'm watch him, play with him. We're back together so it feels good."

Murphy is entering his fourth season in Minnesota. In the past he's publicly stated his personal interceptions goals. This year, he's taking a broader approach.

"Not a certain number right now. But obviously want to create more turnovers for our defense. If that's punching the ball out, picks, all those things," he said. "I just want to get that ball for the offense. Personal goals, definitely all-pro this year. I haven't got that. The Pro-Bowls and all those things that come with it. Just playing good, playing my best ball this year out of all my years. This will be my best year. That's what I'm going for. That's what I'm aiming for."