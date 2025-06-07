Watch CBS News
Local News

Businesses 'Super Excited' For Edina Art Fair after Construction Delays

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
Read Full Bio
Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Businesses excited for boost brought by Edina Art Fair
Businesses excited for boost brought by Edina Art Fair 02:00

It's Minnesota's oldest — and one of its largest art fairs. The Edina Art fair brings tens of thousands of art lovers together each year for a chance to purchase something that's one of a kind.

But this year, it's taken on a new purpose – a boom for businesses that say they're still feeling the effects of 2024's construction at 50th and France.

"We went through what was supposed to be three months and turned into six of construction," said Joseph Rueter, owner and founder of Vivront. "We're super happy to have that over, and super excited to have people come back to 50th."

"July, august, September, October. It was over five months," said Richelle Norton, owner of North Star Art Club.

Both business owners say they're excited to have this weekend be all about what it should be – art and community.

"I just love people, and so I think learning about art helps you understand people and also connect with people," Norton said.

"With the construction gone, we're back. We're super happy to serve the community," Rueter said.

Adam Duxter

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.