Businesses 'Super Excited' For Edina Art Fair after Construction Delays

It's Minnesota's oldest — and one of its largest art fairs. The Edina Art fair brings tens of thousands of art lovers together each year for a chance to purchase something that's one of a kind.

But this year, it's taken on a new purpose – a boom for businesses that say they're still feeling the effects of 2024's construction at 50th and France.

"We went through what was supposed to be three months and turned into six of construction," said Joseph Rueter, owner and founder of Vivront. "We're super happy to have that over, and super excited to have people come back to 50th."

"July, august, September, October. It was over five months," said Richelle Norton, owner of North Star Art Club.

Both business owners say they're excited to have this weekend be all about what it should be – art and community.

"I just love people, and so I think learning about art helps you understand people and also connect with people," Norton said.

"With the construction gone, we're back. We're super happy to serve the community," Rueter said.