Crews battle Burnsville house fire amid "person in crisis" situation, city officials say

A lakeside home in Burnsville, Minnesota, is burning to the ground Tuesday with a SWAT team nearby amid what city officials call an hourslong situation involving a "person in crisis."

A WCCO crew at the scene early Tuesday evening saw the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on site, joined police, fire, EMS and Centerpoint Energy workers. It's unclear if anyone is still inside the home located near Maple Island Road on Crystal Lake.

WCCO

Neighbors tell WCCO they first saw police cars near the home around 7 a.m. They were eventually told to shelter in place and told their gas service was going to be temporarily shut off.

Flames and smoke have stopped flowing from the home earlier this afternoon, but there are still several fire trucks and BCA vehicles at the scene. A big section of Maple Island Road was reopened around 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.