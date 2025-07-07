Burnsville High School boys volleyball coach charged with criminal sexual conduct

A Twin Cities high school boys volleyball coach faces criminal sexual conduct charges.

Prosecutors allege Brooke Reinhardt, 24, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old player.

Her alleged conduct was discovered after the victim's wallet was found at the home of a friend for whom Reinhardt was housesitting, a criminal complaint states. The friend said the victim "had never been in [his] residence and had no reason to be."

When police interviewed the victim, he initially said he "had not spent any time with just [Reinhardt] aside from their sport." After police found texts on his phone from Reinhardt saying "he had a lot of things to delete," as well as "texts about condoms," he admitted to the criminal sexual conduct, the complaint states.

Reinhardt also denied the conduct initially, but later admitted it, according to the complaint. She faces three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Reinhardt was hired by the district in September 2023 and was listed on the Burnsville High School boys' volleyball page as the sole coach.

In a letter to families, the district wrote in part, "The District is limited by state law on the information we can release regarding personnel, but please know that we have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this matter, and will take appropriate actions as dictated by district policies and state law. Following these upsetting allegations, the school and district's immediate and primary concern is for the well-being of our students."

In regard to Reinhardt's status with the school, the district said she "is a coach only and doesn't hold any other position."

The school district encouraged family members or students who have concerns, questions or information to contact the school directly or Assistant Superintendent Dr. Chris Bellmont at cbellmont@isd191.org.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.