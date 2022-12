Burglars steal $15,000 worth of hair extensions from Twin Cities business

Burglars steal $15,000 worth of hair extensions from Twin Cities business

Burglars steal $15,000 worth of hair extensions from Twin Cities business

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Security cameras caught some crooks snatching more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions from a New Brighton business Monday evening.

Pampered Hair Haven

Surveillance footage shows three people grabbing products from a display along the wall inside Pampered Hair Haven.

Police are investigating.