Bullet through Minneapolis condo near Stone Arch Bridge raises safety concerns among residents

A stray bullet shattered a condo window and tore through a Minneapolis home Saturday, leaving residents shaken and reconsidering whether they can safely remain in the neighborhood.

Megan Stuart said she initially noticed only a small hole in her window blind at her home on Southeast Second Street.

"I was very alarmed to open it and find a bullet hole. I think my initial thought was it was a rock," said Stuart.

The bullet had traveled through Stuart's condo, where she lives with her boyfriend, Jack Hartigan, ricocheting through the kitchen and living room and near a couch. Minneapolis police said they collected the bullet as evidence.

"We sleep on that couch if we fall asleep watching shows at night," Stuart said. "It's really scary to know that it was directly in that path."

"Over the last eight weeks, the amount of activity that's happened down here, three shootings within two blocks, I hate to say it, but I feel like it was bound to happen," said Hartigan.

Ryan Bender, who lives nearby, previously told WCCO that fireworks, shootings and large crowds, sometimes numbering around 200 teenagers, have become a regular occurrence in the area. One shooting outside his home claimed the life of an 18-year-old, he said.

"I may have to remove myself from this situation just because it's quite an unhealthy environment to live in," said Hartigan.

Hartigan and Stuart said they are now left with a tough choice.

"It's clear that I shouldn't be here anymore," Stuart said. "I don't feel safe, and I think the ultimate decision is moving, which is sad, and I have to mourn the loss of this place."

Minneapolis police previously told WCCO they are working with University of Minnesota police and Minneapolis park police to increase patrols in the area.