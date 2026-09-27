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Plane crashes at airport northwest of Twin Cities; FAA investigating

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Federal authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed northwest of the Twin Cities late Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a replica Piper PA-18 crashed while departing from Buffalo Municipal Airport around 4:20 p.m. Officials stated two people were on board, but did not immediately report their condition.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.

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WCCO

Buffalo is located about 42 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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