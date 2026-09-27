Plane crashes at airport northwest of Twin Cities; FAA investigating

Federal authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed northwest of the Twin Cities late Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a replica Piper PA-18 crashed while departing from Buffalo Municipal Airport around 4:20 p.m. Officials stated two people were on board, but did not immediately report their condition.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.

WCCO

Buffalo is located about 42 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.