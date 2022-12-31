Budger's in Maynard, one of Minnesota's last supper clubs, to close at year's end

MAYNARD, Minn. -- A western Minnesota town is losing its only restaurant, which also happens to be one of the last remaining supper clubs in the state. Locals say Budger's Dinner House is more than just a place to eat in the town of Maynard.

"Just the smile on their faces, and there's a place for people to gather here," said owner Bill Beasley.

There are just over 300 people in the town of Maynard and it's safe to say that every, single one of them has a story about Budger's.

"Weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, funerals, they've catered all that kind of stuff," said Beasley's daughter, Jessica Thrasher.

Beasley's father Don was a prisoner of war during World War II, and he opened Budger's a few years after he returned home. The name itself is actually a mispronunciation. Don's sister had a hard time saying "brother" when they were kids.

"This is my baby 'budger.' She couldn't say 'brother.' It stuck all his life," said Lorri Beasley.

Bill and Lorri Beasley kept the name when they took over 42 years ago. During the restaurant's existence they never took a credit card. Customers have always paid in cash or check, and rare was the time when someone tried to stiff them on the bill.

"I basically I can count on my hand the bad checks I've had and had to go get from the bank," said Bill Beasley.

That was all part of the appeal. During Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, customers would go in the back to pay. They came from across central and western Minnesota to eat here.

In three days of business they'd sell 90 pounds of ribs, more than 300 steaks, and about 400 pounds of potatoes, all of them hand-peeled.

But the couple is ready to retire, and they haven't had a buyer come forward. So when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, they'll close their doors for the last time.

"I think it's going to hit me maybe then. I think it's going to hit me a little bit come midnight," said Bill Beasley.

"So emotional. I can't even stop crying. A lot of hugs. A lot of conversations and memories," Thrasher said.

Bill and Lorri Beasley met in grade school. She began working at Budger's when she was 13 years old, serving ice cream. The couple's children also began working at the restaurant when they were kids.