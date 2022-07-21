Buccaneers reportedly sign former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph

TAMPA, Fla. -- With Rob Gronkowski retiring, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need help at tight end this season. They've reportedly found a de facto replacement in former Viking Kyle Rudolph.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night the Bucs are signing Rudolph to a one-year deal.

Rudolph was a steady if not spectacular tight end for 10 years in Minnesota, before playing with the New York Giants last season. The 32-year-old played in all 16 games for the Giants, but caught only 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown.

In his career, he's tallied 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns while earning two Pro Bowl nods.

The Bucs also have veteran Cameron Brate on the roster, who grabbed 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns last season. They've got another Minnesota connection at tight end in rookie Ko Kieft, who they drafted in the sixth round. The former Gopher saw limited action in Minnesota's passing game, but has good size and did plenty of blocking in the run game.

Gronkowski, a surefire future Hall of Famer, announced his retirement earlier this offseason, though rumors persist he could follow Brady's example and return to the game at some point.