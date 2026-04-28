Suspect still at large after shots fired call prompts hourslong search in Brooklyn Park
Residents in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, were asked to stay in their homes Monday night while police searched for a shooting suspect who remains at large.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its officers responded to a report of shots fired during a family dispute on the 2700 block of 78th Avenue North around 9:40 p.m. The department did not mention any injuries.
Police, SWAT teams and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter collaborated in searching for the suspect.
"The suspect was not located after several hours of searching," police said. "The investigation is on going [sic]."
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