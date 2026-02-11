A Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, police SUV rolled during a crash that officials said sent four people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Zane and 85th avenues around 3:21 p.m. According to police, a law enforcement official was driving the squad car with its emergency lights and siren on, responding to an emergency call, when the crash happened.

A woman walks toward a Brooklyn Park Police Department SUV flipped upside down in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Jan. 11, 2026. Bao Gnoiix

Four people involved in the incident were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

As of Wednesday evening, police haven't disclosed any other details surrounding the collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.