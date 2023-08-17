Brooklyn Park police searching for 69-year-old man with dementia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are searching for an elderly man with dementia last seen Thursday afternoon.

The 69-year-old man is said to have left a group home in the area of Zane Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.

He is described as 5-foot 7-inches fall and 160 pounds. He is bald on the top of the head but has long white hair on the sides and back of his head. He has a long white beard and should be pushing a walker, police say.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a red plaid long-sleeve shirt. He may also be wearing a leather jacket.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to notify the Brooklyn Park Police Department by calling 911.