Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Brooklyn Park police searching for 69-year-old man with dementia

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 17, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 17, 2023 01:22

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are searching for an elderly man with dementia last seen Thursday afternoon.

The 69-year-old man is said to have left a group home in the area of Zane Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.

He is described as 5-foot 7-inches fall and 160 pounds. He is bald on the top of the head but has long white hair on the sides and back of his head. He has a long white beard and should be pushing a walker, police say.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a red plaid long-sleeve shirt. He may also be wearing a leather jacket.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to notify the Brooklyn Park Police Department by calling 911.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.