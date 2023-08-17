Brooklyn Park police searching for 69-year-old man with dementia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are searching for an elderly man with dementia last seen Thursday afternoon.
The 69-year-old man is said to have left a group home in the area of Zane Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.
He is described as 5-foot 7-inches fall and 160 pounds. He is bald on the top of the head but has long white hair on the sides and back of his head. He has a long white beard and should be pushing a walker, police say.
He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a red plaid long-sleeve shirt. He may also be wearing a leather jacket.
Anyone who sees the man is asked to notify the Brooklyn Park Police Department by calling 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.