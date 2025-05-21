Brooklyn Park police asks public for help in locating missing vulnerable 12-year-old

State of emergency declared for Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding the disappearance of 12-year-old Damani Floyd Brazelton.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an endangered missing person alert Wednesday night, stating Brazelton was last seen near the 1200 block of Pearson Parkway in Brooklyn Park at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The BCA says Brazelton was last seen wearing black pants, white and blue Nike shoes and an unknown color top. Brazelton is described as being 4-feet and 6-inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials also noted in the alert that Brazelton is a vulnerable missing juvenile and that there was concerns for his mental health but did not elaborate any further.

If anyone has information about Brazelton's whereabouts, officials encourage you to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.