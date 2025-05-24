Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park police in search for vehicle that fled crash Saturday morning

By
Mackenzie Lofgren
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
/ CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park police are looking for a vehicle that fled from the scene of an accident early Saturday morning.

Police say that at approximately 3:45 a.m. an officer saw two vehicles driving recklessly, apparently drag racing, in the area of Zane Avenue North and Oak Grove Parkway. 

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop when one of the vehicles fled the scene. 

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the officer tried to catch up to vehicle, driving westbound on Oak Grove Parkway. That's when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Oak Grove Parkway at 96th Lane. 

The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot and has not been located yet, said police. 

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

