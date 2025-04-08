Brooklyn Park police concerned for missing woman's mental health

Police in the northern Twin Cities metro are concerned for a missing woman's mental health after they say she left her group home Tuesday morning.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says Hanna Gena Don, 31, was last seen leaving her group home on James Avenue North around 11 a.m. She left the home in a tan 2006 Chevy Malibu with the license plate "CNV 928".

Police say Don is a vulnerable adult and is without her medication.

Hanna Don Brooklyn Park Police Department

Don is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Don's whereabouts is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 952-258-5321.

