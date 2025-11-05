Watch CBS News
Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn Park, police say

Anthony Bettin
Police are searching for a missing boy from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department has asked the public for help in finding 12-year-old Kendrall Murray, who was last seen on the 4000 block of Brookdale Drive North around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

d04fc668-dfdf-4af1-bdba-d5f4b84fa429.png
Kendrall Murray Brooklyn Park Police Department

According to authorities, Murray is Black, 4-foot-2 and 98 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a red shirt and brown pants.

Anyone with information about Murray is asked to call Brooklyn Park police at 952-258-5321.

