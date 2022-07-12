Teacher creates "art exchange" boxes, providing free art supplies to the community

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Little Free Libraries are a common sight in neighborhoods across the state and beyond. Playing off that concept, Brooklyn Park art teacher Kori Brown decided to create a program to help give students access to art supplies outside of the classroom.

Next to Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts sits an old newspaper stand. But it's not just a box. It's filled with opportunities for kids to let their imaginations run wild.

"In March of 2020, we were told OK, now we have to teach online. As a visual art teacher I was like, 'How do I do that?'" Brown said.

She is one of three art teachers in Osseo Area Schools and has taught at Birch Grove Elementary for 11 years. During the pandemic she saw a need in the community.

"I noticed a lot of my students when they're at home, they don't have equal access to art supplies as they would if they were here at school," Brown said. "What I saw is they're falling out of a subject they very much loved."

She received two donated old newspaper stands, repainted them, and now fills them with complete art supply kits with things like paint, brushes, pencils and more. Her goal is to have everything in one kit so that the children can get started right away.

"I really like it because for it's free, you can get whatever you want from it," said fifth grader Sydney Piner.

The second art exchange box is located outside Palmer Lake Elementary. Brown hopes she can place others at schools across the area and is considering taking the project on the road to be able to reach more families.

Brown buys all the art supplies on her own using donations. If you would like to make a donation visit: https://www.instagram.com/mnartexchange/