Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting teen at Brooklyn Park party

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A judge sentenced a man to 40 years in prison on Monday for fatally shooting a 19-year-old in the chest during a party in Brooklyn Park.

Daniel Walker, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm for the shooting death of Reese Crenshaw following a nine-day trial in September.

According to witnesses, Walker, the victim and several others were at a party in a garage on the 9500 block of Thomas Avenue North on June 2, 2023, when Walker shot the victim in the chest "without provocation," according to the complaint. Several witnesses identified Walker as the shooter.

Court documents say Walker thought there was a bounty on his head and preemptively shot the young man, who he believed was going to collect it.

Walker has multiple robbery convictions and was on parole at the time of the shooting, court records show.

