Motorcyclist killed in Brooklyn Park crash, police investigating

By Riley Moser

By Riley Moser

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night.

Officers were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Regent Avenue and Unity Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist suffering from severe injuries. First responders attempted life-saving measures before they were transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and no arrests were made.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

In 2024, 75 motorcyclists died in crashes in Minnesota, according to preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

