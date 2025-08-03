Suspected impaired driver crashes in Brooklyn Park, flees on foot during police chase

Police in a northern Twin Cities suburb say a potentially impaired driver evaded law enforcement after crashing during a pursuit early Sunday.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was requested to help the Minnesota State Patrol as the chase entered city limits shortly after 3 a.m.

Authorities believed the suspect was impaired, and said he was driving erratically and posing a public safety risk.

While Brooklyn Park officers were on the way, the suspect crashed at the intersection of County Road 81 and West Broadway Avenue, according to police.

Law enforcement searched the area after the suspect fled the scene of the crash on foot, but they were unsuccessful in finding them.