Brooklyn Park police investigating after pickup truck driver strikes, kills 8-year-old boy on electric scooter

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, say an 8-year-old riding an electric scooter died when a pickup truck struck him Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Candlewood Drive and Brunswick Avenue North, according to officials. The truck had been pulling a trailer at the time of the incident.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck immediately called 911, showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the probe.