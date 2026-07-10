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Brooklyn Park police investigating after pickup truck driver strikes, kills 8-year-old boy on electric scooter

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, say an 8-year-old riding an electric scooter died when a pickup truck struck him Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Candlewood Drive and Brunswick Avenue North, according to officials. The truck had been pulling a trailer at the time of the incident.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck immediately called 911, showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the probe.

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