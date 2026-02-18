Brooklyn Park AutoZone employee critically hurt in shooting, police say

An employee was injured in a shooting at an auto parts store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the AutoZone at 7708 Brooklyn Blvd., the city's police department said. Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police and the Minnesota State Patrol searched for a suspect, but did not find one, and said the motive for the shooting is unclear.