Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn Park AutoZone employee critically hurt in shooting, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

An employee was injured in a shooting at an auto parts store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the AutoZone at 7708 Brooklyn Blvd., the city's police department said. Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police and the Minnesota State Patrol searched for a suspect, but did not find one, and said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

raw-tue-night-brooklyn-park-auto-zone-shooting-broll-berg-021726.jpg
WCCO

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue