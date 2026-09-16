17 victims identified during Brooklyn Center hotel sex trafficking raid, police say

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, said they were able to identify 17 victims of human trafficking during a raid that centered around two hotels in the city last week.

"Behind that number are 17 individual people who have experienced exploitation and now have access to support and an opportunity for something different," said Brooklyn Center Police Chief Garett Flesland.

The victims include women and girls, according to police.

The raid at the Travelodge and Super 8 Hotels on James Circle was a culmination of a yearlong investigation, Brooklyn Center officials said. Police also executed a search warrant each at the Baymont and Suburban Studios hotels.

According to police, 28 people were arrested on Sept. 9. Seven guns were recovered as well as a "significant quantity" of suspected controlled substances. Police also found $43,000 in cash.

City officials say 2,275 calls for service stemmed from the Travelodge and Super 8 hotels between Jan. 1, 2025 and Aug. 27, 2026. The figure includes 104 reported overdoses, which represents 24% of the overdoses reported in the city during that time period.

Since the raid, employees have been able to help 15 people relocate from the hotels, Brooklyn Center police say.

In all, seven SWAT teams and 250 staff members helped during the raid. No one was injured.

If you or someone you know is experiencing trafficking, contact your local police. Organizations like Our Rescue are also here to help you.