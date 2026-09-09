Brooklyn Center police raid 2 hotels in human trafficking, gun investigation

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, are raiding the area near two hotels Wednesday morning as they investigate alleged human trafficking and firearms offenses.

The raid around the Travelodge and Super 8 hotels on James Circle was planned in advance, police say. They're asking residents to avoid the area.

Officials say they're also investigating suspected narcotics distribution.

WCCO

Brooklyn Center police say they'll release more information at a later time.

This story will be updated.