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Crime

Brooklyn Center police raid 2 hotels in human trafficking, gun investigation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, are raiding the area near two hotels Wednesday morning as they investigate alleged human trafficking and firearms offenses.

The raid around the Travelodge and Super 8 hotels on James Circle was planned in advance, police say. They're asking residents to avoid the area.

Officials say they're also investigating suspected narcotics distribution.

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WCCO

Brooklyn Center police say they'll release more information at a later time.

This story will be updated.

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