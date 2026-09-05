Brooklyn Center police investigating after four juveniles fled from shooting

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, are investigating after four juvenile males fled from a shooting Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. While en route, officers learned that four juveniles had been involved in the shooting and had fled the scene.

Two other law enforcement officials from other agencies were nearby when they witnessed the shooting. The officers began a foot pursuit and detained all four.

Officials say that during the pursuit, officers witnessed one of the suspects discard an item. The item, a handgun with an extended magazine, was later recovered by police.

A short time later, police learned another person showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still determining the injured person's involvement.

Initial reports indicated an officer fired their weapon, but police say no officer fired their gun during the incident.