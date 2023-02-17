Brooklyn Center PD adds new mobile camera

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- The Brooklyn Center Police Department has added a new mobile camera in effort to make the community safer, the first of its kind in the city.

According to police, the new tool maximizes resources, acts as a powerful crime deterrent, and can provide an immediate live video feed to on duty officers.

"I believe it's a great tool for us in the city. you'll see it deployed out here within a few week or so there's some training involved. and its a good day for us it really is," Police Chief Kellace McDaniel said.

Right now, the camera is stationed in Shingle Creek Crossing as it is considered hot spot for crime.

"All of these efforts point blank could not have happened without everyone plus the people you don't see here, who are involved and committed to safety, and this being a very desirable city to live in," city council member Dan Jerzak said.

Businesss owners and community members in the area helped raise money to make it happen.