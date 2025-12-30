Burglars target Minneapolis' Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative: "It's tough when you're already surviving"

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative is a tap room, a brewery, coffee shop and an event center on Marshall Street in northeast Minneapolis. During Christmas, it was unfortunately a community for thieves.

Around 2 a.m. Christmas Day, an alarm was tripped and a manager responded to the building, but nothing was found. About 24 hours later, founder Jeremy Mathison said the alarm was tripped again.

"The motion sensors went off again. Police responded within … 20 minutes … but by that time they had already come and taken the safe and were gone," Mathison said.

Besides the floor safe, thieves made off with cash from the pull-tab machine.

"It's tough when you're already surviving, you know, fighting for survival to have something like this happen," he said. "Insurance isn't cheap and you do have deductibles and things like that."

Mathison wonders how thieves could break in, steal a floor safe and disappear all within a short period of time.

"It's possible that on the 25th, they were still in here for a while," he said.

The brewery was broken into about two years ago when they just moved to this location. Mathison doesn't know if the two incidents are related.

"Stuff will always be replaced, you know, that's why we have insurance for these types of things. I'm just glad nobody was here, nobody got hurt," he said.

Police are still investigating.