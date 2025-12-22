Pro hockey champ Brittyn Fleming is helping lead Rogers Royals

The Rogers High School girls hockey team in Rogers, Minnesota, feels re-energized by a new addition to their coaching staff this season.

Brittyn Fleming is the newest assistant coach for the Royals, and she comes with quite the resume. She spent five seasons playing for the Minnesota State University Mavericks as their lead scorer.

Fleming then was on the repeat Walter Cup championship roster with the Minnesota Frost for their first two seasons.

Finding so much success in college and the pros, she was ready for a change.

"I just did a lot of reflecting and I knew that I wanted to give back to the sport that gave me so much," Fleming said.

New to this role on the ice, Fleming hopes to model her coaching style after her own dad.

"He was just an incredible coach, and I strive to be the coach that he was," she said. "He cared so much about his players not only on the ice but off the ice, and I really respect that, and I just hope to do that with these girls."

These high school players really admire who they're learning from.

"She's super cool and it's been so fun getting to know her," said junior defender Alyssa Nuernberg. "She's just so nice and a great role model for our team."

Nuernberg says Coach Fleming has helped her love the game more.

"Her at the rink, her presence has made such a big impact on us already," Nuernberg said.

Fleming hopes she can bring more success to this young program.

"They are really eager to learn and they respect my past and my career, and I love that," Fleming said.