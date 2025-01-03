Minnesota Frost beat Boston Fleet 4-3 with Britta Curl-Salemme's overtime goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Britta Curl-Salemme scored a goal with 13 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Minnesota Frost beat the Boston Fleet 4-3 on Thursday night.

After a Boston turnover, Kendall Coyne Schofield passed the puck ahead on a breakaway to Curl-Salemme, who beat goaltender Aerin Frankel over an outkicked leg in the closing seconds.

Claire Butorac scored a goal midway through the second period and Brooke Bryant added her first goal of the season 43 seconds later to give Minnesota (3-2-1-1) a 2-0 lead.

Hilary Knight scored about 7 minutes into the third period to get Boston (2-0-1-4) on the scoreboard, but Brooke McQuigge answered 90 seconds later to make it 3-1.

Susanna Tapani flipped in a backhanded goal with 3:17 left in regulation and then she beat Nicole Hensley just 49 seconds later to force overtime.

The Fleet have lost three games in a row and have been outscored 11-6 over that span.

Britta Curl-Salemme #77 of the Minnesota Frost Getty Images

Minnesota, which lost 3-2 to the New York Sirens last time out, has won five of its last six games.

Takeaways

Fleet: Boston controlled the action in the third period, outshooting Minnesota 13-7, but the Fleet must play with that same energy for 60 minutes.

Frost: Minnesota seemed to let off the gas after taking a 2-0 lead and it nearly burned the Frost — though they made plays on both ends of the ice when needed.

Key moment

Claire Thompson sprawled in front of the net to stop a 2-on-1 breakaway and poke the puck away from Boston's Megan Keller, setting up Curl-Salemme's winning goal.

Key stat

Hensley had 25 saves for Minnesota and has won back-to-back starts for the Frost.

Up next

Boston plays host to the Montreal Victoire on Sunday. Minnesota plays the third of four consecutive games at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday against the New York Sirens.