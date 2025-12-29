Sun's Bria Hartley makes Minnesota her off-season home after unexpected setbacks

If you're a fan of the WNBA, you likely know the name Bria Hartley.

She's been playing in the league since 2014 and is currently a shooting guard with the Connecticut Sun. But her legacy goes back even further as a two-time champion for the UConn Huskies.

When Hartley's not on a court across the country, you can find her at TCO Training Haus in Eagan, Minnesota.

The New York native has embraced Minnesota as her off-season home, where she is raising her 8-year-old son, Bryson.

Her professional career rerouted her to Minnesota when she tore her ACL in 2020, when hospital space was limited and she found an opening for surgery at TCO.

She stayed in Minnesota and rehabbed at Training Haus with physical therapist Braidy Solie.

Two years later, Hartley tore her other ACL while playing against the Lynx at Target Center. She knew where to go for help right away.

"I just really trust them here at Training Haus. I've built relationships with my surgeons, my PTs here, and I really love this facility, so coming back here is really a no-brainer for me," she said.

Now that she's healthy again, she continues to train in Eagan to maintain that health as a 34-year-old veteran player, working with experts who are teaching her the right way to work out.

That includes pilates from Denise Strenger.

"I don't know if I've necessarily had the education on how to lift properly and do certain things, until I had my injury and now you realize how much that really matters," Hartley said.

Being here during her darkest days as an athlete has made Minnesota more meaningful to her, turning her son into a Vikings fan and working as an assistant coach for the Benilde-St. Margaret's girls' basketball team.

"I've always been really big on trying to give back, especially to young girls," Hartley said. "Just kind of be a mentor and help those kids with their mentality who want to play Division I basketball or who want to play professionally."

Hartley hopes she can be an example of rebounding through recovery.

"There could be moments that are low and very difficult, but I think if you stay your course and stay committed, you can come out on the other side," she said.

Hartley says she hopes to play in the WNBA for at least three more years, if not more.

As for joining the Lynx someday, she said she would be open to it if the opportunity presented itself and it was the right fit.