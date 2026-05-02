Brainerd Police investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian

Police in Brainerd, Minnesota, are investigating after a car fatally struck a pedestrian Friday night.

Brained Police say they received a report of a car versus pedestrian near South 10th Street and Industrial Park Road around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male.

Police attempted life-saving measures but were not successful. The victim was a 48-year-old man from Baxter, Minnesota.

Police have identified the driver of the car as an 18-year-old from Brainerd. They have not released any details on what may have caused the crash.

Officials are asking for anyone with information to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.