Police in Braham, Minnesota, say alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors in a fiery, fatal crash that occurred early Thursday.

According to the Braham Police Department, a male driver heading east on Sixth Street crossed over Main Avenue North and jumped a ditch before hitting a tree and a railroad berm. Authorities say the vehicle was on fire and had been hit by a train when they arrived just after 12:30 p.m., but they believe the driver was ejected before the collision with the train.

The decedent has not been publicly identified. The crash is under investigation.

Braham is about 60 miles north of Minneapolis.