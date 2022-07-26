Boy shot in back at Brooklyn Park recreation center
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a boy is recovering after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday night.
Police said the boy was shot in the back at Zanewood Recreation Center on Zane Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. They say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Officers provided medical aid while getting information from witnesses on the scene. No suspects have been arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.