Boy shot in back at Brooklyn Park recreation center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a boy is recovering after being shot in Brooklyn Park Monday night.

Police said the boy was shot in the back at Zanewood Recreation Center on Zane Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. They say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers provided medical aid while getting information from witnesses on the scene. No suspects have been arrested.

