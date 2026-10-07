Boy on e-scooter struck, critically injured east of the Twin Cities

A boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was struck while riding an e-scooter in the east metro.

According to the sheriff's office in Washington County, Minnesota, a motorist struck the boy at the intersection of 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North in Baytown Township.

When responders arrived, they immediately began CPR and then transported the boy to Regions Hospital, where he's in critical condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation by doing crash reconstruction.

Details are limited.