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Boy on e-scooter struck, critically injured east of the Twin Cities

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo

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A boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was struck while riding an e-scooter in the east metro. 

According to the sheriff's office in Washington County, Minnesota, a motorist struck the boy at the intersection of 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North in Baytown Township. 

When responders arrived, they immediately began CPR and then transported the boy to Regions Hospital, where he's in critical condition. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation by doing crash reconstruction. 

Details are limited. 

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