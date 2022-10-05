Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.
Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.
The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.