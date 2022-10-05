Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 4, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 4, 2022 01:41

ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.

inx-aerials-elk-river-child-struck-100422-18-22-1211.jpg
CBS

The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 7:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.