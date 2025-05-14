Boy's fatal shooting in Willmar was not random, police say

Wildfires still out of control in northern Minnesota, and more headlines

The fatal shooting of a boy in central Minnesota on Monday night was likely targeted, police say.

Gunshots were reported around 11 p.m. on the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast in Willmar, according to the city's police department.

Responding officers found an unresponsive boy and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

"This does not appear to be a random act, and the public is not in danger," the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.

Willmar is about 65 miles southwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota.