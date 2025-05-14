Watch CBS News
Crime

Boy's fatal shooting in Willmar was not random, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Wildfires still out of control in northern Minnesota, and more headlines
Wildfires still out of control in northern Minnesota, and more headlines 04:52

The fatal shooting of a boy in central Minnesota on Monday night was likely targeted, police say.

Gunshots were reported around 11 p.m. on the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast in Willmar, according to the city's police department.

Responding officers found an unresponsive boy and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

"This does not appear to be a random act, and the public is not in danger," the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.

 Willmar is about 65 miles southwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.