Boston Scientific opens 400,000-square-foot facility in Maple Grove

Boston Scientific's presence in Minnesota continues to grow, as the biotechnology company opened a new facility in Maple Grove Monday morning.

The 400,000-square-foot facility will serve as an office building and a lab for one of the country's leading medical device technology companies.

Boston Scientific makes stents, pacemakers, heart monitors and other equipment doctors and surgeons use for patient care.

For now, company exectuvies say the manufacturing won't happen in in Minnesota.

The new facility along Highway 694 "enables growth," said Boston Scientific executive Brad Sorenson.

