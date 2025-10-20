Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Boston Scientific opens 400,000-square-foot facility in Maple Grove

By
Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan
Investigative Reporter
Jonah Kaplan is an award-winning journalist who has built a strong reputation for his balanced reporting, thoughtful interviews, and deeply researched coverage of high-impact issues affecting the community. His work appears on all of WCCO's newscasts and is often featured on CBS News' programs and platforms, including the CBS Evening News, CBS Mornings and CBS 24/7.
Read Full Bio
Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Boston Scientific's presence in Minnesota continues to grow, as the biotechnology company opened a new facility in Maple Grove Monday morning.

The 400,000-square-foot facility will serve as an office building and a lab for one of the country's leading medical device technology companies. 

Boston Scientific makes stents, pacemakers, heart monitors and other equipment doctors and surgeons use for patient care.

For now, company exectuvies say the manufacturing won't happen in in Minnesota.

12p-vo-t1-boston-scientific-wcco905y.jpg
WCCO

The new facility along Highway 694 "enables growth," said Boston Scientific executive Brad Sorenson. 

This story will be updated.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue