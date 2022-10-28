Halloween hype grows across Minnesota

ANOKA, Minn. -- There will be no shortage of Halloween fun to have this weekend across Minnesota.

Union Depot in St. Paul has been offering Ghost Tours.

"We're spooky. There's some ghosts at union depot in our history," said Maurina Rondeau, Marketing and Public Events Executive with Union Depot. "We actually currently have ghost tours going on through the first week in November. Union Depot's over 140 years old on this property. We burned down a few times so there is some…history there. And we're known to have a few different hauntings."

This year, the depot is also trying something different.

"Union Depot's located in lower town in St. Paul and there's a lot of residential around here but many of them are apartments. So there's not really a good opportunity to be able to trick or treat and have fun, free experiences. So we wanted to fill that gap and make sure that kids in the area in downtown Saint Paul have a fun place to come," Rondeau said.

On Sunday, Union Depot will transform into 'BOOnion Depot', a free and family-friendly event that's open to the public.

"This is a new event for us this year and it's really to bring the community together in a safe, fun, warm place. You never know if Minnesota's going to have snow on Halloween so we have a lot of opportunities for kids to have a fun, free time," Rondeau said.

Of course, there will be no shortage of things to do in Anoka, the Halloween capital of the world.

This year, visitors will have a chance to see the largest pumpkin ever grown in North America.

"2,560 pounds. Weighed in all the way in Half Moon Bay, California. Drove all the way back to Minnesota with it and now it's going to be carved tomorrow, live for everyone to see and then be in the Anoka Halloween Parade," said Travis Gienger, the pumpkin's owner/grower.

Gienger previously held the world record for the largest pumpkin but was dethroned by an Italian grower last year with a 2,700-pound gourd. This year's pumpkin - nicknamed "Maverick" - reclaimed the North American title.

"It's 180 days' worth of work. You start early April and you pluck it first week in October. A lot of water, a lot of fertilizer, lot of care, big plant," Gienger said.

Standing next to his accomplishment, Gienger said it was an honor just to be part of Anoka's biggest weekend

"You know, everyone likes a giant pumpkin on their porch and to be able to bring this thing to a parade and a whole town that's just the Halloween of the capital of the world is really a dream come true," he said. "I don't care where it ends up, what I get out of it…but I want it to bring a lot of smiles to people's faces and this has done that."