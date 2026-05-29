Bones found in central Minnesota may be "archaeological and indigenous," sheriff's office says

Bones that were found during an excavation in Lake Lillian, Minnesota, on Wednesday may be "archaeological and indigenous," the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

An excavation worker reported to officials that they found several bones around 11:30 a.m. on the 9000 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast. Responding deputies and detectives found that the bones "appeared to be human," according to the sheriff's office.

The immediate area was then excavated with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and additional remains, believed to be from one person, were uncovered, officials said. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was called and later visited the site.

The bones were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for further examination and analysis, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the sheriff's office, the Indian Affairs Council and the BCA are investigating the incident.

Lake Lillian is around 88 miles west of Minneapolis.