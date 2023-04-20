Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Boiling maple syrup causes fire on Cold Spring property

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Boiling maple syrup causes fire on Cold Spring property
Boiling maple syrup causes fire on Cold Spring property 00:14

COLD SPRING, Minn. – Someone boiling maple syrup found themselves in a sticky situation Tuesday night in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. in an outbuilding on a property in Cold Spring due to the boiling syrup.   

10p-vo-stearns-co-fire-wcco38mk.jpg
Stearns Co. Sheriff's Office

The fire, which was contained to the wall and ceiling of the building, was put out by the Chain of Lakes Fire Department. No one was hurt.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.