Boiling maple syrup causes fire on Cold Spring property

COLD SPRING, Minn. – Someone boiling maple syrup found themselves in a sticky situation Tuesday night in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. in an outbuilding on a property in Cold Spring due to the boiling syrup.

Stearns Co. Sheriff's Office

The fire, which was contained to the wall and ceiling of the building, was put out by the Chain of Lakes Fire Department. No one was hurt.