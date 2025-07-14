Boil water advisory lifted for 3 Twin Cities suburbs following reported malfunction
A boil water advisory for three cities in the northwestern Twin Cities metro — Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope — has been lifted, officials said Monday afternoon.
The advisory was issued by the Joint Water Commission on Sunday morning due to what New Hope city officials reported as a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower, which all three cities use.
The issue resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure in the system.
Golden Valley officials said in a news release on Monday that all residents and businesses can resume regular water use, though the Minnesota Department of Health recommends the following:
- Run cold-water faucets for five minutes or until the water is "noticeably colder."
- Throw away any existing ice from ice makers.
- Flush the feed lines of ice makers, hot water heaters, water coolers and any other water storage container with "at least one full tank volume."
- Clean water softeners and filters.
- Replace disposable filters.
Officials said data about the incident is still being collected, and a "comprehensive update" will be released when more details are confirmed.
Note: The video above originally aired July 13, 2025.