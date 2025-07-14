Boil water advisory lifted for 3 Twin Cities suburbs following reported malfunction

A boil water advisory for three cities in the northwestern Twin Cities metro — Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope — has been lifted, officials said Monday afternoon.

The advisory was issued by the Joint Water Commission on Sunday morning due to what New Hope city officials reported as a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower, which all three cities use.

The issue resulted in a temporary loss of water pressure in the system.

Golden Valley officials said in a news release on Monday that all residents and businesses can resume regular water use, though the Minnesota Department of Health recommends the following:

Run cold-water faucets for five minutes or until the water is "noticeably colder."

Throw away any existing ice from ice makers.

Flush the feed lines of ice makers, hot water heaters, water coolers and any other water storage container with "at least one full tank volume."

Clean water softeners and filters.

Replace disposable filters.

Officials said data about the incident is still being collected, and a "comprehensive update" will be released when more details are confirmed.

