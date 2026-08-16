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Investigation underway after body found in Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo

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An investigation is underway after a body in a "severe state of decomposition" was discovered in the waters of Bde Maka Ska late Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Park Police Department.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a report of a body in the water prompted officers from Minneapolis Park Police and the Minneapolis Police Department to respond to the lake near 36th Street West and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway.

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Law enforcement vehicles are parked by Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the afternoon of Aug. 16. WCCO

Several law enforcement agencies were already at the scene as park police arrived, officials say, and the person was declared deceased.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is investigating the decedent's cause of death and identity.  

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