Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Body found along shore of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 5, 2022 01:15

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.

When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.

Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 3:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.