From sketching at MIA to leading its design, Bobby Rogers returns to shape museum experience

Bobby Rogers once came to the Minneapolis Institute of Art to sketch and study. Now, he shapes what visitors see.

As the museum's head of design and editorial, Rogers oversees the look, feel, and voice of MIA — from small text details to large exhibition designs and marketing campaigns.

"We want MIA to be a world-class, relevant, fun, innovative space for audiences," Rogers said in an interview.

Rogers, a graduate of Minneapolis College of Art and Design, taught himself photography before landing roles as head photographer at the Walker and senior art director at Target — all before turning 30. He joined MIA two years ago.

His approach centers on creativity and problem-solving.

"How do we use creativity as a conduit to solve whatever the problem is, and how do we solve that creatively? How do we solve that with community?" Rogers said.

That philosophy now drives his work at MIA, where the museum aims to engage visitors in new ways.

"We want people to have fun while they're here, but we also want them to leave knowing something or thinking about something that they didn't think about before they came," Rogers said.

His team typically begins work on special exhibitions six to nine months before they open.

One of those exhibitions is coming up soon. MIA's Art in Bloom festival returns April 23-26, bringing floral interpretations of the museum's collection throughout the space.

This year, the museum will host a ticketed Party in Bloom event featuring food, drinks and a live performance from Minnesota rapper and singer Dessa.

"If you love Bridgerton, you'll probably love Party in Bloom," Rogers said.

For Rogers, the festival is another opportunity to turn early inspiration into something shared with the community.

"A museum by the citizens, for the people. And we take that ethos to heart," Rogers said.

Art in Bloom is free and runs for four days. Party in Bloom requires a ticket.