Twins, Toro team up to make run-down Minneapolis baseball field accessible for more players

A run-down baseball field in Minneapolis wasn't seeing much action since players, coaches and umpires didn't want to play there, but the Twins stepped up to make the field accessible for female fast-pitch players.

Two friends and fast-pitch players, 11-year-olds Ella Sand and Maddie Balsley, play on Bob Casey Field in Minneapolis with the Twin Cities RBI program.

"There wasn't the right measurements and there wasn't fences. And without the fences, the ball could just go anywhere," Balsley

But all of that changed last week when volunteers went to work.

"We want to make sure that every child, regardless of their gender, can get out here and play the game," Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, said.

Toro and the Minnesota Twins teamed up to renovate the Phillips neighborhood field, which had not been updated in 20 years.

"This field actually wasn't being scheduled much because it wasn't being maintained, because it wasn't refreshed. So it was time for us to come back and help with this," Rortvedt said.

The Twins' grounds crew brought their expertise on proper fastpitch plate measurements and Toro provided all the equipment to manicure the field and lay the dirt in the diamond.

"The hours we put into this pale in comparison to the impact we're having on the community. I would do it again tomorrow," Marnie Wells, president of Toro Company Foundation, said.

Now this field is ready to be enjoyed equally among all players.

"Girls can have a chance to show that they are worth it. Girls are the same as boys and no one is better," Sand said.

Since the Twins Community Fund began in 1999, it has granted $7 million to improve more than 1,000 fields throughout Minnesota.